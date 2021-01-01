Big Ray's Oil Change

Find a location near you

Extend the Life of Your Vehicle

Get the right parts, expertise, and competitive prices you won’t find anywhere else.
 LEARN MORE

Superior Service. Automotive Excellence.

Featuring ValvolineTM motor oil, lubricants, and other high-quality products.

When drivers in Michigan and Illinois search for a full-service oil change experience at a great price, they always end up at Big Ray's Oil Change! Our expert technicians work hard to surpass expectations providing regularly-scheduled oil change and lubrication services as well as maintenance for all types of vehicles.

Our shop serves customers throughout west, central, and southern Michigan, as well as many parts of Illinois.  We invite you to experience everything we offer firsthand! Find a location near you!

Personalized Service

If you want quality service in a personal and friendly atmosphere, you've found it! We make our individual auto assistance all about you when you walk through our doors.

Track Vehicle Maintenance

Keep on top of your vehicle's maintenance and oil change reminders on your smartphone or tablet. Download our app today in Google Play Store or App Store for iOS.

Professional Standards

Our auto repair shop is capable of servicing a variety of makes and models. We only do the work that is needed to fix your problem, and never overcharge you for the services you don't need.

 

Keep your vehicle’s oil change reminder sticker on your smart phone or tablet with our FREE mobile app!

Download it on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
rfwbs-sliderfwbs-sliderfwbs-sliderfwbs-slide